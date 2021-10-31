Westamerica Bancorporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

WABC opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

