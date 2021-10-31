Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.68.

WDC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

