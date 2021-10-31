Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.95 to $2.25 EPS.

WDC traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,240,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,135. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

