Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.95 to $2.25 EPS.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,240,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

