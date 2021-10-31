Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $50.89. Western Digital shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 244,615 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

