Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $50.89. Western Digital shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 244,615 shares.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
