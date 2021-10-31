Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.72. 5,545,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

