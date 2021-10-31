Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WARFY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58. Wharf has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

Get Wharf alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WARFY. HSBC cut shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.