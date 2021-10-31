Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

