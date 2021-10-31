Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

