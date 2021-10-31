Whitebox Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.94 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

