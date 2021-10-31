WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.