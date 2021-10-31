WiMi Hologram Cloud Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 36,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,302% compared to the average daily volume of 1,523 call options.

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $4.92 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $146,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

