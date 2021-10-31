Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,792.81 or 1.00348571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.73 or 0.06922448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022820 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

