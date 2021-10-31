Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Shares of WING opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 181.55, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.