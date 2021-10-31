WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.71. 10,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

