WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

