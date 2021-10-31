WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.56.

NYSE WNS opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

