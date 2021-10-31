WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.
Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WNS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
