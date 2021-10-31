WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WNS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.