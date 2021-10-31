WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $984 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.41 million.WNS also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.18-3.34 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.
Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.81. 195,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,843. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
