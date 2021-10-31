Wolfe Research Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $458.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.07. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

