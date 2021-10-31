WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

