WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. WPP has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 37.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

