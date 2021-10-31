Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Price Target Cut to $6.75

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) had its target price lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.40 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRAP. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $267,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.