Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 4,082,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

