Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

