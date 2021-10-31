Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target boosted by Truist from $143.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

