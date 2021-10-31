XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.