XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $569,847.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,351,185,294 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

