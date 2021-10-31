Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

