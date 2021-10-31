YAM V3 (YAM) Hits One Day Volume of $885,448.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $885,448.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00227383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

