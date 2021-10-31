Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 119.6% in October

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the September 30th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yatsen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.