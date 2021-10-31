Ycash (YEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,795.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Ycash has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $61,795.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00289292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00106711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00154871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,737,175 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.