Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in October

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.2 days.

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Yeahka has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

