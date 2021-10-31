Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CI Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CI Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after buying an additional 707,359 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 21,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

