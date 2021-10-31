Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 258,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,243. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

