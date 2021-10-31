Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

