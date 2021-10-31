Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.70 billion and the highest is $12.29 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $47.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.87 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

