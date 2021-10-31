Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $725.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $725.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 102.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

