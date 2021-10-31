Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $6.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 billion and the highest is $6.94 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.67. 29,250,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891,762. The company has a market cap of $637.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.11. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

