Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.15). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

