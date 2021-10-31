Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Adient has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

