Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on ELMS. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

