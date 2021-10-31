Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Prologis stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

