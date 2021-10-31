Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $35.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.47 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.16 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 32,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,868. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

