Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.15). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 383,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.