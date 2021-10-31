Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post $88.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $332.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $333.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $381.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.70 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.95 on Friday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

