Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is ($1.96). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 63,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,831. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

