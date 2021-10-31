Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 10,782,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.