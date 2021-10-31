Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.05 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post sales of $553.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $633.90 million and the lowest is $484.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 782.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $924.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

BCEI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

