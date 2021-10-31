Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 149.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

